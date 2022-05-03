‘Matty in the Morning' Host Expected to Make Big Announcement Tuesday

Matt Siegel, host of the long-running Boston morning radio show "Matty in the Morning" on Kiss 108, is expected to make a big announcement on his show Tuesday.

The announcement is expected around 8 a.m., co-host Billy Costa said on Monday's show.

Kiss 108's Matty Siegel shares what it has been like working in radio for 40 years.

Siegel has been absent from the show since April 19.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

About a year ago, the popular radio host threatened to quit after he said he was told by station management to stop talking about musician Demi Lovato's announcement that they identify as non-binary. But he wound up returning to the show a day later.

"I did say that I was going to quit," Siegel said on air Thursday morning. "The company reached out to me and said, 'Please don't. We support you and we will not be stopping you from saying what you want to say.' So I said, 'OK.'"

He later told NBC10 Boston he would remain with the station he has been with for four decades. He said he'd return out of an "obligation to my team," and addressed what happened on his show on Thursday morning.

"Sorry to disappoint those of you who are excited that I was leaving, but I'm still here," Siegel said. "And that's it. It's going to be good and I don't want to talk about anymore."