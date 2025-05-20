Fire damages well-known Rhode Island restaurant

A popular Rhode Island restaurant may be a total loss after an early-morning fire Tuesday.

According to WJAR, the blaze broke out around 3:45 a.m. at Matunuck Oyster Bar on Succotash Road in South Kingstown, Rhode Island.

Heavy flames and smoke were pouring from the building when fire crews arrived at the scene. Neighboring fire departments were also called in to help battle the fire.

No injuries were reported, and the cause remains under investigation.

The full extent of the damage is not yet known, but the fire appeared to be focused on the top floor of the restaurant.

"The building did suffer a lot of damage," Union Fire Chief Steve Pinch told the Providence Journal. "I would think they'd probably have to take the building down and start over."

Matunuck Oyster Bar is one of the state's most popular restaurants and was recently named one of the top 44 places to eat in America by USA Today.