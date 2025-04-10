Maura Sullivan announces run for NH's 1st District Congressional seat

Democrat Maura Sullivan announced Thursday she is running for New Hampshire's 1st District Congressional seat in 2026.

Sullivan, a Marine Corps veteran and former Obama administration official, first ran for the seat in 2018, finishing second to Chris Pappas in the primary. Pappas recently announced that he is running for Jeanne Shaheen's U.S. Senate seat.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

“I am stepping up to serve because the issues we are facing aren’t Democrat or Republican issues, they’re American issues," Sullivan said in a statement. "The First Congressional District needs a member of Congress who will help usher in a new generation of leadership focused on lowering costs, investing in economic innovation, and helping to create a sense of security and stability. After discussions with friends, neighbors, and members of our community, I know that I am the person who can deliver on those priorities on behalf of Granite State working families." I am thrilled to kick off this campaign today in Manchester and look forward to tackling the issues that matter most to New Hampshire when in Congress.”

Watch her full announcement video below:

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

I’m a Marine Iraq veteran and a mom of three. I’ve spent my life serving others—and now I’m running for Congress in NH-01 to fight for lower costs, better care, and a safer future for New Hampshire families. Join us:https://t.co/LxaVkpQDc3 pic.twitter.com/nsF5CKlXND — Maura C. Sullivan (@maurasullivan) April 10, 2025

Sullivan, 45, is the first candidate to enter the race for Pappas' seat. Seventeen people ran for the seat the last time she ran.