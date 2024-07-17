Massachusetts

Maynard woman charged with arson in June house fire

Police say Anabelle Dentino of Maynard, Massachusetts, is charged with arson and causing injury to a firefighter weeks after a fire at an unoccupied home on Little Road

Fire hose on fire truck,
Getty Images

A woman has been arrested on an arson charge after a fire last month in Maynard, Massachusetts.

The fire broke out at an unoccupied home on Little Road on the night of June 5. Crews responded to the home around 11:55 p.m.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries, authorities said.

The Maynard Police Department said Wednesday that 26-year-old Anabelle Dentino of Maynard had been arrested Tuesday.

Dentino is charged with arson of a dwelling and causing injury to a firefighter.

Police said there is an active and ongoing "investigation into other incidents that occurred at this address."

Dentino was arraigned Wednesday at Concord District Court and was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Aug. 5, police said.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts 23 mins ago

All-star mom saves ump's life during Mass. Little League playoff game

New England Patriots 30 mins ago

Patriots training camp schedule: Dates, times for each practice

No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsMaynard
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters NBC: TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us