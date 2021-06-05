Mayor Declares Heat Emergency, Opens Cooling Centers in Boston

Mayor Kim Janey has declared a heat emergency in the City of Boston beginning Sunday and lasting through Tuesday with temperatures expected to be in the mid-90s.

“It will be the first time this year that we’ve seen heat and humidity like this for an extended period of time. We are opening our cooling centers so all residents have an option to come inside and cool off in air conditioning,” Janey said. “I’m urging everyone to take precautions and find ways to stay cool over the next few days. Please watch out for each other. If you see someone out in the heat who appears in distress and needs help, call 911 immediately.”

To help residents stay cool, Cooling Centers will be open at Boston Centers for Youth & Families community centers from Sunday through Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. A full list of centers that will be available can be found at Boston.gov/Heat.

Tot sprays are open at parks and playgrounds in the City. Outdoor city-operated pools have not opened for the season at this time. Select indoor pools are available for lap swim. Pre-register to swim at Boston.gov/BCYF-Registration.

Information on heat safety tips can be found online at boston.gov/heat and by following @CityofBoston on Twitter. Residents can sign up for Alert Boston, the City's emergency notification system, to receive emergency alerts by phone, email or text. Residents are also encouraged to call 311 with any questions about available city services.

The mayor issued the following heat safety tips for all members of the public:

How to stay safe

Children and pets should never be left alone in vehicles, even for short periods of time.

Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of fluids regardless of activity level. Avoid alcoholic beverages and liquids high in sugar or caffeine.

Keep cool with frequent cool showers, shade, and air conditioning or fans.

Adults and children should use sunscreen containing an SPF-30 or higher and wear protective, loose-fitting clothing, including long sleeve shirts and hats.

Limit outdoor activity to morning and evening hours. Rest often in shady areas and be extra cautious from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., when the sun's UV radiation is strongest.

Know the signs of heat exhaustion. Heavy sweating, cool and clammy skin, dizziness, nausea, and muscle aches could all be signs of heat exhaustion. If symptoms persist, call 911 immediately. Do not delay care. Heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the US and can exacerbate underlying illnesses.

If you have a child in your home, use child window guards in addition to screens on any open window on the second story or above. Falls are the leading cause of injury for children under the age of six.

Secure all window air conditioner units according to the manufacturer's specifications.

Please call or virtually check on neighbors, especially older adults, and people with disabilities.

Helping the homeless

If you see individuals out in the heat who appear immobile or disoriented, please call 911. Please ask them if they need assistance.

The Boston Public Health Commission operates emergency shelters at 112 Southampton St. and 794 Massachusetts Ave. These facilities are air conditioned and open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Amnesty has been called because of extremely high temperatures so those with non-violent restrictions can access shelter.

The City of Boston works closely with a network of shelter providers to ensure there is adequate shelter, food, water, and a cool respite from the heat.

Street outreach teams providing recovery services remain operating as normal during summertime weather. Outreach teams are providing sunscreen and water on outreach routes and in the comfort station.

The Engagement Center remains open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Air conditioning, water, sunscreen and nursing are provided on site. Showers and running water are available.

The Comfort Station is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Water, sunscreen and nursing are provided on site.

Playground safety

Children should always wear shoes on playgrounds because surfaces can become extremely hot and cause burns, even splash pads and spray decks.

Outdoor fires and grilling