Mayor-Elect Wu Wants Fare Free Bus Route to Continue

Boston Mayor-elect Michelle Wu wants to work to continue the Route 28 fare free bus pilot program.

A spokesperson for Wu told NBC10 Boston she wants to apply the lessons learned from the program to expand fare free transit.

“She will be working with City and MBTA staff to continue fare-free service on the 28 and expand it to other bus routes,” the spokesperson said.

The statement went on to say, “Mayor-elect Wu has been thrilled to ride the 28 bus in and hear from so many residents about the life-changing impacts of fare-free transportation. She's eager to apply the lessons learned from this pilot program to expand fare-free transit across Boston, making it easier for residents to get to work and school, supercharging our economic recovery, and making Boston healthy and connected.”

This comes after NBC10 Boston took a deep dive into the Route 28 pilot program last week.

It's a hotly debated issue in the leadup to next week's mayoral election, but how would it work? And who is going to pay for it?

Fares have been free on the 28 since late August. Mayor Kim Janey put the program in place using $500,000 in city funds to pay for it.

The MBTA confirmed to NBC10 Boston that ridership on the 28 bus is up. In fact they say, the fare free route averaged 11,184 passengers per day in the first week of October. That’s an increase of more than 3400 since before the start of the free program, according to the T. Janey’s office said that’s a direct result of the pilot program.

The pilot program was set to end on Nov. 29.