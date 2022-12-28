Mayor, Event Organizers to Discuss First Night Boston Preparations

Mayor Michelle Wu will join city leaders and event organizers on Wednesday morning to discuss preparations for this weekend's First Night Boston festivities.

The press conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at Boston City Hall.

The city is a partner of the New Year's Eve event, which is managed by Conventures.

In addition to Wu, public safety officials, the city's tourism director and Conventures President Dusty Rhodes are expected to speak.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This year's festivities kick off at noon on Saturday, Dec. 31 and will run until 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1. Additional events are planned later in the day on Jan. 1 this year.

There will be a variety of musicians, artists and performers at indoor and outdoor locations throughout the Back Bay, along with ice sculptures honoring the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party. There's also the parade and two sets of fireworks.