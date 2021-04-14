Mayor Janey Proposes $3.75B Budget for Boston, Including End to Library Late Fees

Mayor Kim Janey on Wednesday proposed her first budget for Boston, recommending a $3.75 billion operating budget for the coming fiscal year that's about 4% larger than this year's.

It includes a proposed end to late fees at the Boston Public Library, a $123 million boost for Boston Public Schools from federal funding and a 33% dip in Boston police overtime spending.

"During the past year, Boston has come together like never before, and we must take that spirit of inclusiveness and compassion and translate it into real investments for the City of Boston and our residents," Janey said in a statement.

She and other officials emphasized that the budget is aiming for an equitable recovery from the coronavirus, including the creation of an Equitable Recovery Coordinating Committee.

The city wants to use just under half of the city's roughly $215 million of federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to offset declines in its own revenue.

Boston Mayor Kim Janey is ready to put $1 million towards an agency tackling police reform.