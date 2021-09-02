Mayor Janey Addresses Boston's Upcoming School Year

A week ahead of the start of classes, Boston Mayor Kim Janey and Superintendent Brenda Cassellius on Thursday gave an update on Boston Public Schools' preparations.

It will be the first time since March 2020 when all BPS students will be in classes together, though with plenty of safeguards in place.

"While I'm very excited to welcome all of our students back to their classrooms, it's important that we recognize that this is the third school year that is being impacted by the coronavirus pandemic," Janey said at a news conference.

The first day of school in Boston is Sept. 9, next Thursday. Public school students will be required to wear masks, Janey has said, though Massachusetts education officials later mandated masks for everyone in schools age 5 and up through at least Oct. 1.

Janey has also instituted an indoor mask mandate in Boston, done in response to the delta variant, the more contagious strain of COVID, as well as the arrival of college students to Boston and the return of students to K-12 public schools classrooms.

She noted Thursday that vaccination is "central to our strategy" for a safe year, and that school teachers and staff are covered under Boston's vaccine mandate for city employees.

The city is also investing $30 million for upgrades to ventilation, heating and air conditioning in schools.

Children under 12 aren't yet able to get vaccinated, though the push is on to get vaccines approved for that age group.