Mayor Janey to Provide an Update on Boston's COVID Response

Mayor Kim Janey is scheduled to provide an update on Boston's response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday.

She is scheduled to speak at 1:30 p.m. from City Hall.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 80,367 coronavirus cases reported in Boston and 1,424 deaths.

Statewide, health officials reported another 1,448 COVID cases and 23 new deaths on Wednesday. That pushed the number of confirmed cases to 756,363 and total deaths to 18,213 since the start of the pandemic.

Massachusetts' seven-day average of positive tests held at 1.97% Wednesday. It was once above 30%, but had dropped under 0.5% until the delta variant began surging in the state.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases ticked dipped to 632; the figure was once nearly 4,000, but averaged under 85 at one point in July. Of those currently hospitalized, 199 are fully vaccinated, 165 are in intensive care units and 102 are intubated.

Over 9.4 million vaccine doses have now been administered in Massachusetts. That includes more than 4.8 million first shots and over 4.3 million second shots of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. There have been more than 311,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.

Health officials on Wednesday reported that a total of 4,622,257 Massachusetts residents have been fully vaccinated.