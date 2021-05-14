Mayor Janey to Provide Update on Boston Police Leadership

Mayor Kim Janey said she plans to hold a press conference on Friday to provide an update on the leadership of the Boston Police Department "and our shared commitment to fostering greater trust with the communities we serve."

She made the announcement on Twitter. The time of the press conference has not yet been released.

I will hold a press conference today to provide an update on the leadership of @bostonpolice and our shared commitment to fostering greater trust with the communities we serve. — Kim Janey (@MayorKimJaney) May 14, 2021

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross, Boston's first Black top cop, retired in late January.

His replacement, Dennis White, the second Black man to lead the police force, was placed on leave in February by former Mayor Marty Walsh just days after he was sworn in after The Boston Globe raised questions about 20-year-old domestic violence allegations. Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long, who is white, is leading the department while lawyers investigate the allegations.

A group of minority officers and local ministers have called on White to be reinstated while the investigation continues, and one minister has called White’s treatment a “racial double standard.”

Last month, Janey announced several police reform measures aimed at boosting police accountability and transparency.

Janey named attorney Stephanie Everett as the leader of the new Office of Police Accountability and Transparency, a body whose creation was recommended by the city's police reform task force. The mayor announced that the office would get $1 million under her proposed budget, to be released Wednesday, while the Boston Police Department would have its overtime expenses funding cut.

"Today, Boston begins a new chapter. As mayor, I will lead a new era of police transparency and accountability. I am dedicated to ensuring safety, healing and justice for every resident in all of our neighborhoods," Janey said at the time.

Other investments included expanding the police cadet program by 50%, adding "20 new diverse officers to the police force," and reviewing allegations against police officers for policies the department has "discontinued due to disparate impacts on officers of color," Janey said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.