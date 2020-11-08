Mayor Marty Walsh to Speak About Biden's Election Win Today

Yesterday, the streets of Boston were filled with voters celebrating the news that Joe Biden will become the next president-elect. This morning, Mayor Marty Walsh is set to address the public about the presidential election.

A news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. at City Hall Plaza.

Walsh congratulated Biden and the Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in a statement Saturday.

"Boston will never forget Joe Biden’s visit to our city on the anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombing and the way he comforted and uplifted our entire city," Walsh said. "In Boston we will be ready on day one to build a powerful partnership with the Biden-Harris Administration. From battling COVID-19 to combating climate change and ending systemic racism, I could not be more excited to get to work with leaders who see mayors as partners and cities as engines of opportunity and justice.”

Emotions ran high Saturday as Bostonians reacted to news Biden’s presidential win.

Those emotions were visible on the faces of the scores of people who spilled out onto the streets after the results were announced.

Things kicked off with a rally and march Saturday morning that began in Copley Square and ended near Faneuil Hall. Not long into that rally however, news that former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris had secured the presidency and vice presidency spread fast.

Just minutes afterwards celebrations of Biden supporters seemed to pop up and ripple through the streets of Boston, including Back Bay and Nubian Square. But dueling rallies of Trump and Biden supporters at the State House got heated: a reminder that Saturday’s results were disappointing to many Trump supporters.