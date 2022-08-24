Mayor Michelle Wu Biked to Work on Wednesday Amid the Orange Line Shutdown

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has been doing her best to share the pain of commuters impacted by the Orange and Green line shutdowns this week.

On Wednesday, she rode her bicycle to work at City Hall as part of the Boston Cyclists Union's bike convoy. She left from Adams Park in Roslindale at 8:15 a.m. and joined up with the rest of the group around 8:30 a.m. by the Forest Hills MBTA stop.

"It's been pretty good so far," she said as she joined the group Wednesday. "I've done it a couple times so far. All good."

On the way in! pic.twitter.com/kHdYfmuGxF — Michelle Wu 吳弭 (@wutrain) August 24, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This is Wu's third day of commuting to work using one of the alternatives provided during the Orange Line shutdown.

On Monday, she rode a combination of subways and shuttle buses, and on Tuesday she tried out the commuter rail.

The Orange Line shut down for 30 days on Friday night so the MBTA can make track and signal repairs that would normally take a year. To complicate matters, a section of the MBTA’s Green Line also shut down for a month on Monday for the completion of construction work.

The T is providing shuttle buses between stations, and the city has set aside designated bus-only travel lanes on some streets. Commuter rail lines are also running with increased frequency.

So far, no major issues or delays have been reported associated with the projects.

There have been two derailments during the construction, but they are not expected to impact the timeline. Officials are expecting there could be additional issues when Boston Public Schools reopen next week, and after Labor Day when more people are expected to be on the roads and riding the rails following summer vacations.

The MBTA has experienced a series of problems in the past year that prompted the Federal Transit Administration to launch a review of the system, and the shutdown for repairs is in response to that review.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.