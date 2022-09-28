Mayor Michelle Wu to Address Greater Boston Chamber Thursday

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is scheduled to address the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce on Thursday morning.

The mayor is scheduled to speak around 10 a.m., sharing her priorities for the Boston economy with the local business community.

Since taking office, the chamber said Wu has already launched initiatives to revitalize the downtown area impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, ensure that local diverse companies are able to compete for and be awarded city contracts, celebrate legacy businesses and attract and retain diverse talent.