Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

Mayor Michelle Wu to Address Greater Boston Chamber Thursday

She is scheduled to speak around 10 a.m.

By Marc Fortier

Getty Images

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is scheduled to address the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce on Thursday morning.

The mayor is scheduled to speak around 10 a.m., sharing her priorities for the Boston economy with the local business community.

Since taking office, the chamber said Wu has already launched initiatives to revitalize the downtown area impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, ensure that local diverse companies are able to compete for and be awarded city contracts, celebrate legacy businesses and attract and retain diverse talent.

More Boston news

mary skipper Sep 26

Boston's New Superintendent Greets Students on Her First Day

Boston Business Journal Sep 26

Wu Seeks to Overhaul Boston's Zoning Board of Appeal

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

BOSTONMichelle Wugreater boston chamber of commerce
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us