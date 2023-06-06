Mayor, superintendent to share their vision for Boston schools

Mayor Michelle Wu and Superintendent Mary Skipper are scheduled to share their vision for Boston schools at a press conference on Tuesday morning.

They are scheduled to speak at 11:30 a.m. outside Madison Park Technical Vocational High School and the John D. O'Bryant School of Mathematics and Science.

The announcement comes after months of incidents in Boston schools, including students bringing weapons to class, a violent attack where a parent assaulted a bus driver and several recent cases where students ingested edibles.

Skipper, who was hired last year, outlined her 5-year plan for Boston Public Schools in an interview with NBC10 Boston in November.

Mary Skipper is the city's sixth super intendent in the last 10 years, but as she told NBC10 Boston's Jeff Saperstone, she plans to be in the position for the long haul.

“I see this being a district in five years where our school buildings...are really mirroring what the expectations of the community are. What they hope for for their children, what we would want for our children," Skipper said at the time. "State-of-the-art facilities, facilities that are going to be able to support the type of academic programming and opportunities that we want for our students so that equity in education is a reality and not just words.”

She also shared her six priorities to get back to basics, including rigorous academics, social and emotional support, school safety, strengthening communications, authentic family engagement, and accountability.

A MassINC Polling Group poll released last August showed that 29% of parents reported that they're "very satisfied" with the Boston Public Schools, a decline from 41% a year earlier. Meanwhile, less parents in the survey felt that the district is focusing on students. A higher number of parents than previous surveys reported that they believed the district was focused more on district leaders and politicians.

The city and school district reached an agreement with the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education on a plan in June of 2022 to avoid receivership. Improvements to special education services, student transportation and school safety were all part of that agreement.