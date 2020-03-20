Mayor Walsh Expected to Address Coronavirus Outbreak

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is expected to speak Friday afternoon to address the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Walsh is expected to speak sometime Friday afternoon, after appearing on WGBH radio at noon.

The mayor did not hold a media availability on Thursday. Earlier this week, he said there were 45 confirmed coronavirus cases in Boston.

Mayor Marty Walsh is urging people to stay home as much as possible

Overall in Massachusetts, there are now 328 cases of COVID-19.

Massachusetts is one of the states in the U.S. with the most coronavirus cases in the country so far. While no one has died from the virus locally, more than 150 people have died nationwide, including three in Connecticut and two in Vermont.

Severe restrictions to daily life have been ordered in Massachusetts, including school cancellations, restaurant closures and limits to gathering in groups, as the state fights to mitigate the spread of the deadly pandemic.

Over 2,000 Massachusetts residents have been quarantined due to coronavirus, health officials said earlier this week.