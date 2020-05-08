Local

Mayor Walsh to Discuss the Coronavirus Outbreak in Boston

He is scheduled to speak at 1:30 p.m.

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

Mayor Marty Walsh is scheduled to provide an update on the coronavirus outbreak in Boston on Friday.

When he last spoke on Wednesday, Walsh said Boston's coronavirus "curve is slowly bending," but the city has much more to do before it's safe to reopen.

One step the city is taking is expanding its testing capability to 1,500 per day by next week, he said. The city is currently averaging 1,100 tests per day.

"We still have a long way to go before we can safely launch our recovery plan," Walsh said.

A new study is focusing on patients as they recuperate from COVID-19.

Boston had a total of 10,241 cases and 449 deaths as of Tuesday, Walsh said, the most recent day for which the figures were available when he spoke. The Department of Public Health released new figures later Wednesday putting the city's total number of cases at 10,729.

Walsh also sounded a cautiously optimistic tone on Boston's situation: "We are seeing that we are moving in the right direction and a lot of that is because of the precautions that we are taking, but the curve is slowly bending."

He reiterated that continued social distancing and similar practices are what will get Boston to "a healthy reopening and an equitable recovery.

Sue O’Connell explains the nuance behind the numbers when it comes to coronavirus deaths, and why we may not have an accurate count for some time.

Testing is a crucial component of tracking and containing the virus, Walsh said. The city has already stepped up its testing capabilities, and reaching 1,500 tests a day would more than double the testing rate of just a week ago.

"The more testing we can do, the more we can reduce our positive infection rate," the mayor said.

The city has been working with community centers to test the city's population and this week opened two new testing centers in Jamaica Plain and another in Charlestown. The city is also rolling out a mobile testing van to conduct 150 a day, six days a week; it will enable more targeted testing, Walsh said.

To make an appointment for a test -- which is still required -- and see a full list of available locations, go to boston.gov/coronavirus.

