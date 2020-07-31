Mayor Walsh to Give Boston Coronavirus Update

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is scheduled to give a coronavirus update on Friday.

He is tentatively scheduled to speak at 12 p.m., but that could change.

When he last spoke on Tuesday, Walsh expressed concern about the return of students to Boston from across the globe this fall against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic.

Walsh was scheduled to meet Wednesday with the presidents of Boston's many universities and colleges to discuss their plans for reopening in the fall.

"I'm certainly concerned about the thousands of young people coming to our city, especially from areas around the country that are experiencing recent surges in COVID-19 cases," he said. "We've been talking to the colleges and universities on a regular basis throughout the reopening process. We're working closely with our institutions to understand the new protocols and precautions and create a plan if someone were to test positive."

He said he would have an update later in the week.

Move-in day will be more like move-in month at Tufts University.

Schools like Berklee College of Music, UMass Boston and Harvard have all said they plan to move to mostly online learning in the fall to prioritize safety. But others are still determined to host at least some in-person classes.

"The common theme I've heard from colleges is they're going to do lots of testing, they're going to create a space for students who test positive, and they're all going to have quarantine rules," he said. "They're going to be individual plans but they have similar themes among them."

The mayor also spoke about plans to reopen Boston Public Schools, reiterating that the hybrid plan for classroom and remote learning presented to the School Committee last week is just a first draft, and now is the time for people to provide feedback.

"We are looking at a hybrid model that would assign students to groups and bring students into school on a rotating basis," he said. "That is what we're looking at today. We've also developed a plan for all remote instruction if cases go up before September 10th or after the kids go back to school."