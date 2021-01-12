Mayor Walsh to Give State of City Speech Ahead of Expected Departure to Washington

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is set to deliver what is expected to be his final State of City address, Tuesday, as he prepares for a new post as President-elect Joe Biden's labor secretary.

The Democrat will deliver the annual address virtually at 7:30 p.m. It is scheduled to be aired on NBC10 Boston.

Walsh's expected departure sets the stage for what could be a wide-open mayoral race.

City Councilors Michelle Wu and Andrea Campbell have already thrown their names into the race. Senator Elizabeth Warren has expressed her support for Wu.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh accepted the nomination to serve as President-elect Joe Biden’s secretary of labor, saying, “I look forward to working with you to deliver good jobs with dignity, security, prosperity and purpose to all American families.”

On Monday, Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said he was considering running for mayor of the city but hadn't decided yet.

According to the Boston Globe, Gross's decision to run would factor into whether others, including City Council Michael Flaherty, may also choose to run.

Boston City Council President Kim Janey would serve as acting mayor until the next election, but when that election happens depends on when Walsh officially vacates the role. If he leaves after March 5, Janey would stay in the role until the November general election. If he leaves before that date, the city council could call a special election before November.

Janey is set to become the first woman and first person of color to lead New England's largest city. Janey, who was elected in 2017 and became council president last year, is Black.

Secretary of State William Galvin has express support for bypassing a special election, saying mulitple elections amid the coronavirus pandemic would cause confusion, the Globe reported.

The City Council can choose whether to bypass the special election, and the move would need approval from the state legislature.

Walsh, 53, has been Boston's mayor since 2014. He's a former state lawmaker with a long history with organized labor. Walsh is a former head of the Boston Building Trades, a union umbrella organization.