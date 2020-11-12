Mayor Walsh to Give Update on COVID-19 in Boston

Mayor Marty Walsh is expected to give an update on COVID-19 in Boston on Thursday afternoon.

He is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. at City Hall.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Walsh last spoke on Sunday, one day after his good friend Joe Biden was projected as the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

"We're here to mark a historic moment for the country and our city. I believe this election is good for Boston and good for America, not just because the residents of Boston voted overwhelmingly in favor," Walsh said Sunday. "Joe Biden has been here many, many times. He understands what makes Boston strong."

The mayor, however, has continued to squash any rumors that he might join Biden's administration.

"There's a lot of speculation, [but] you can't take everyone from Massachusetts to Washington with you," Walsh said. "I'm just looking forward to working with this administration. I’m just looking forward to getting back to having conversations with an administration that believes in science."

For the first time since his friend Joe Biden became president-elect, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh held a news conference Sunday to say it's a good thing for the City of Boston. Walsh downplayed speculation that he'll join the incoming Biden administration, though he didn't rule it out and has repeatedly declined to say whether he'll run for reelection next year.

Walsh's Thursday update comes as coronavirus cases continue to increase in Boston and across the state.

The coronavirus continued its surge in Massachusetts on Wednesday, with 37 newly confirmed coronavirus deaths reported and nearly 2,500 newly confirmed cases. The new deaths pushed the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 9,994 and its confirmed caseload to nearly 172,500.

There were nearly 660 people reported hospitalized Monday because of confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 152 in intensive care units.

Boston reported 239 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths on Tuesday. There are now 2,676 active cases in the city and over 19,000 people have recovered from the virus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.