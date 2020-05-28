Mayor Walsh to Provide Coronavirus Update as Offices Prepare to Reopen

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is set to provide an update on the city's coronavirus response and reopening efforts on Thursday afternoon.

He is expected to speak at 2:30 p.m. from outside City Hall.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Per Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's reopening plan, offices in Boston are scheduled to reopen on Monday, July 1, which should result in an increase in highway traffic and MBTA ridership.

The city has also been working on plans to provide more space for pedestrians and for restaurants to create outdoor seating areas, though Walsh has said he does not expect the restaurant industry to return to 100% capacity anytime soon.

At his last media availability on Tuesday, Walsh announced the establisment of a $6 million fund to help the city's small businesses reopen safely. The Reopen Boston Fund is for Boston business with fewer than 15 employees who work in close proximity, like barber shops and hair salons.

"These are grants that you can use to buy PPE (personal protective equipment) to install safety partitions … or to manage outdoor spaces that's approved for business use," Walsh said.

East Boston has been one of the areas hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic with the second-highest rate of infection in the city, according to health officials. Several non-profit groups like Mutual Aid Eastie, are now stepping up to help residents deal with things like food insecurity.

Boston has already designated more than $7 million for small businesses in other funding, but Walsh said the city created the new fund to help address business owners' concerns about following the state's reopening safety guidelines.

Walsh on Sunday said he had no immediate plan to lift the city's stay-at-home advisory and warned residents that strict social distancing would be the norm for at least the next several months.

He said the stay-at-home advisory would need to stay in effect "for the foreseeable future," adding that residents will be asked to continue practicing social distancing.

"Now's not the time to ease restrictions on individuals, meaning individuals shouldn't be easing restrictions on themselves for the foreseeable future, for the next six, eight months," he said.

He added: "If we don’t pay attention and stay disciplined, we’re going to see a second surge and that may be worst than the first one."