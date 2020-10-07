Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is scheduled to give an update on the city's coronavirus response on Wednesday morning.

He is scheduled to speak at 10 a.m. at City Hall.

Boston moved into the highest-risk -- or red -- category on the state's coronavirus risk map for the first time last week.

The city had 8.5 cases per 100,000 on Massachusetts' COVID-19 risk map. Because of the change in categorization, the city did not enter the second step of Phase 3 of Massachusetts' reopening plan on Monday.

The latest community-by-community coronavirus data is scheduled to be released by the state on Wednesday afternoon.

"Being in the red category is something we need to take extremely seriously here in Boston," Walsh said last week. "It's not unexpected and it's based only on one data point. We've made incredible progress in the last few months and we still have the ability to continue that progress."

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health found that Boston's incidence rate was 7.9 cases per 100,000 people last week, just short of the level to be considered high risk.

At his last press conference on Friday, Walsh announced that his administration would move to protect renters ahead of the end of Massachusetts' moratorium on evictions later this month. A surge in evictions, he said, could dramatically worsen the pandemic in the city and would disproportionately impact communities of color.

The moratorium, put in place earlier this year to assist renters hit hard by the pandemic, is set to expire on Oct. 17.

Walsh filed an ordinance with the City Council on Monday that would require landlords sending a "notice to quit" -- the first step landlords must take in order to evict someone -- to also provide information about tenants' rights. That information would need to be provided in multiple languages and include resources aimed at assisting tenants.