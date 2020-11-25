Mayor Walsh to Provide Update on Coronavirus in Boston

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is expected to provide a coronavirus update on Wednesday afternoon.

He is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m.

At his last coronavirus briefing, Walsh warned that a shutdown of the economy and a ban on indoor dining are among the measures that could be taken if Boston's coronavirus cases continue their current rapid climb.

"We're not at a point now yet, but we could be there in a week" he said. "We're not at a point yet where we have to shut everything down. The last resort would be to shut things down right now, and we're headed toward that last resort."

"Every metric tells us we're in the midst of a significant and concerning increase in COVID activity," Walsh added. "Daily cases are starting to look like the numbers we saw at our peak in April and May... We need to continue to stay focused on turning this trend around."

Philadelphia recently instituted a ban on indoor dining, and Walsh wouldn't rule out similar measures here.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said the recent coronavirus surge appears to be mostly related to cases in the workplace and as a result of private gatherings. Walsh warned that Thanksgiving could be another super spreader if people don't heed his advice.

"If need be we will take that action here in Boston," he said. "I don't think it's needed here today."

Walsh said it's up to the residents of Boston to prevent that from happening.

"We're going to do whatever it takes to get through this period together," he said. "We don't have to go down the road of fear we're going down right now. We can turn these numbers around."

He warned that Thanksgiving could be another super spreader if people don't heed his advice.

The mayor also urged college students who are heading home for Thanksgiving not to return for the rest of the semester. Some area schools have already decided to go remote after the holiday.

The CDC is urging everyone in the U.S. not to travel for Thanksgiving, a last-minute attempt to curb behaviors that could lead to a spike in coronavirus cases.

Walsh urged residents to spend the holiday only with their current household, and if they do gather with extended family to keep it to 10 people or fewer, wearing masks and social distancing when indoors.

"We have the ability within our own power to really look at not having that spread. It's within our own ability to get these numbers down," he said. "We have to do everything we can. I don't want to be standing in front of this podium three weeks from now shutting down restaurants and shops and sports. We've worked hard to reopen society. We don't want to go backwards."

As of Tuesday, there were 25,962 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Boston and 903 deaths. Nearly 21,000 people have recovered from the virus.

The number of people hospitalized in Massachusetts is also continuing to climb.

There were more than 950 people reported hospitalized Tuesday because of confirmed cases of COVID-19, and more than 200 in intensive care units.

The number of newly confirmed coronavirus deaths increased by 20 on Tuesday and more than 2,200 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The new deaths pushed the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 10,319 and its confirmed caseload since the start of the pandemic to more than 204,000.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.