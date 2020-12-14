Mayor Walsh to Provide Update on Coronavirus in Boston

Mayor Marty Walsh is scheduled to provide an update on the coronavirus in Boston on Monday afternoon.

He is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m. from Faneuil Hall.

At his last COVID-19 update on Thursday, Walsh said further rollbacks of the reopening of Boston's economy are "on the table" if cases continue to rise at the current pace.

"In the event we have to roll back... we won't hesitate," he said.

Walsh would not speculate, however, on what industries might be affected if the city did decide to roll back its reopening.

"It's on the table," he said. "Our goal is not to roll back restaurants, our goal is not to roll back movie theaters or go back to Phase 2, Step 2 (of the state's phased reopening). That would not be my intention. But if the numbers continue to go up, if hospitalizations continue to go up, we want to catch it before we get over capacity."

"People say 'Shut it all down,' and some say 'Don't shut it all down," he added. "If we feel we need to shut it down we will shut it down."

Massachusetts health officials reported 4,677 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, as well as 41 more deaths, as the number of those requiring hospital care for the virus continues to climb across the state.

There have now been 11,098 confirmed deaths and 279,574 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Another 251 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19 at this time.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, remained steady at 5.61%, according to the report.

There were more than 1,700 people reported hospitalized Sunday because of confirmed cases of the disease, with more than 340 in intensive care units and nearly 180 intubated.

The next set of high needs students will return to classrooms on Monday.

The latest report comes as restaurants across Massachusetts are facing tighter restrictions and indoor theaters are again closed under reinstated public health measures that took effect Sunday as the state experiences a second surge in COVID-19 cases.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker announced the rollbacks last week, saying the state "cannot simply wait for the vaccine to get here.''

Baker's move allows restaurants to remain open but requires diners to wear masks at all times except while eating or drinking. No more than six people are allowed at a table instead of 10, and there is a 90-minute limit for meals.

The maximum number of people allowed at outdoor gatherings has been reduced from 100 to 50, and anyone hosting outdoor gatherings of more than 25 people must provide advance notice to their local board of health.

Indoor theaters and performance venues are again closed, and outdoor venues will be limited to 25% capacity with no more than 50 people.