Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is scheduled to provide an update on the city's coronavirus response on Thursday afternoon.

Walsh is set to speak at 2:30 p.m. outside City Hall.

At his last media availability on Monday, Walsh said the total number of cases in Boston had risen to 825, up 90 from Sunday. Two deaths have been reported so far in the city. Fifty-five people have made full recoveries, the mayor said.

Market Basket has announced additional social distancing measures that will take effect April 2, including limiting the number of customers shopping at one time.

Over 100 people have now died of COVID-19 across the state.

Walsh continues to stress the need for residents to obey calls for social distancing. He said he hopes Boston won't have to resort to fining people for failing to obey the guidelines, as some other states have had to do.

The city had to put zip ties on its basketball hoops to prevent people from playing on the courts and congregating in large groups. Hockey and tennis nets were also removed and new signage went up in parks this week.

Field hospitals are the latest phase in the coronvirus crisis in Massachusetts, with a second set to open at the Boston Convention Center. The first is at the DCU Center in Worcester and is expected to be up and running next week.

Walsh said he does not expect the coronavirus outbreak to be over by May 4, when the latest statewide school closure is scheduled to end.

"We're in this for a while," he said. "This is not going to be over quickly, and when we do go back to some sort of normal life, we'll still be taking precautions."