Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is scheduled to provide an update on the city's coronavirus response on Wednesday afternoon.

Walsh is scheduled to speak at 2:30 p.m. from outside City Hall.

When he last spoke on Monday, Walsh said the city is looking at ways to expand space for pedestrians, bicyclists and small business customers to allow for social distancing as the state gets ready to reopen the economy.

“The things we are thinking of include expanding sidewalks in business districts that can help with physical distancing, especially where people wait in line," he said.

Walsh cited Hanover Street as one example of a street that could be shut down to vehicle traffic in order to make more room for outdoor dining and pedestrians. But one issue that needs to be looked at is how emergency vehicles would access the area.

"We're going to be looking at all the different ideas, and we're going to be reaching out to the community for input," he said.

Encore Boston Harbor will present a 23-page safety plan to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission detailing how they would reopen amid the coronavirus crisis.

Walsh said the city is also looking at making changes to allow for more social distancing on city buses. He said subway ridership is way down, but essential workers are still relying heavily on buses.

The mayor also pledged Monday to continue to support Boston's nursing homes, which have accounted for almost 50% of the city's COVID-19 deaths.

“I want you to know we see you,” Walsh said. “We are thinking of you, you are loved and valued, you’ve contributed more to our city than anyone will ever know.”

A mysterious illness that may be linked to COVID-19 is affecting children in Boston and elsewhere.

As of Monday, the city had reported 11,106 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, including 533 fatalities.

Overall the number of people testing positive is at 29%. It had recently been at about a third of all tests conducted in Boston.

Every neighborhood last week saw its rate of positive tests go down.

“The neighborhoods with the biggest reduction last week were East Boston with a 19% drop in positive results and Mattapan which had a 15% drop,” Walsh said.

About 5% of the city’s residents have been tested.