Mayor Walsh to Provide Update on Coronavirus in Boston

Mayor Marty Walsh is scheduled to provide an update on Boston's coronavirus response on Thursday afternoon.

He is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m. from outside City Hall.

Walsh submitted a revised budget for the 2021 fiscal year on Monday in which he calls for diverting some police overtime funds to support police reforms and bolster social services.

The resubmitted $3.61 billion budget takes into account $65 million in projected revenue losses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The projected losses from the pandemic are more than double those from his original proposal in April, which estimated $30 million in losses as a result of COVID-19.

The new budget also involves reallocating 20%, or $12 million, of the Boston Police Department's overtime budget to invest in equity and inclusion after Walsh last week declared racism a public health crisis.

The proposal comes amid calls to defund police departments, a rallying cry for protesters who want funds to be diverted from law enforcement to social services to support communities impacted by systemic racism.

Walsh has also bolstered the Boston Public Health Commission's budget with a $13 million increase to $106 million in what the administration deems "especially vital," to maintain an effective coronavirus response.

The recommended budget represents an increase of $119 million, or 3.4 percent, over the current fiscal year, and the re-submission follows over 30 city council hearings targeting investments and cost-savings.

The proposal includes an additional $35 million in cost-saving measures across city departments through a hiring freeze on non-essential vacant positions for six months, revisions to fixed costs like debt service, non-personal reductions and a revised snow removal appropriations based on updated projections for average actual spending.