Mayor Walsh Announces New Food Truck Initiative in Boston

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced a new initiative Tuesday that will allow food trucks to visit neighborhoods across the city over the summer.

He also said the suspension of the ban on plastic bags in grocery stores will remain in place through the end of summer.

Boston entered Phase 3 of the state's economic reopening on Monday, a week after most of the rest of Massachusetts, allowing museums, movie theaters, historical sites and gyms to reopen with certain restrictions.

Industry specific guidelines have been developed for indoor fitness centers and health clubs, museums, guided tours and cultural and historical facilities and outdoor events.

The New England Aquarium and Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum are among those expected to reopen this week.

Boston Duck Tours are also beginning on Monday. The company said it is limiting the number of people on the duck boats so guests can socially distance and is requiring face masks for staff and guests.

Massachusetts reported just five confirmed COVID-19-related deaths Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed and probable deaths since the beginning of the pandemic to 8,330.

There were 230 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, reported Monday — bringing the total number of confirmed and probable cases to more than 111,800 in Massachusetts since the start of the pandemic.

There were 570 people reported hospitalized Monday because of COVID-19, while 89 were in intensive care units.

The number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 related deaths at long-term care homes rose to 5,241 — or more than 63% of all confirmed and probable deaths in Massachusetts attributed to the disease.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.