Mayor Walsh to Provide Update on Coronavirus in Boston

Mayor Marty Walsh is expected to give an update on coronavirus in Boston on Tuesday afternoon.

He is slated to speak at 1:30 p.m. outside City Hall.

As of Friday, Boston had seen 13,810 COVID-19 cases, more than 70% of which have recovered. A total of 720 deaths have also been reported in the city.

At his last coronavirus update on Thursday, Walsh announced that city is investing more money to address the disproportionately high impact of the virus on the city's Latinx community.

He said the city was directing $400,000 to expand outreach and testing in the community, noting that, while it makes up 20% of Boston's population, 28% of the people who've been affected are Latinx.

"We're working every day to build our strategy to address systemic inequalities," Walsh said. "That work makes our whole response stronger, because any outbreak that occurs ultimately impacts everyone."

The funding is coming in the form of a grant from the Boston Resiliency Fund, which Walsh defended from criticism he'd heard a city councilor make on the radio Thursday.

While Walsh didn't name the official, he said they had called the fund ineffective.

"We've distributed over $24 million," he said, adding that 53% has "gone to businesses and industries of color. What we've been able to do with that money, quite honestly, is put food on people's table so they don't go hungry."

Walsh said that anyone who criticizes the fund, which is all pulled from donations, should better research what it does, not "Monday morning quarterback on a radio show."

The city councilor was Michelle Wu, speaking to WGBH. She'd been asked about her criticism of the city's Racial Equity Fund, but added the Boston Resiliency Fund in her answer about how government should focus on structural change, not fundraising.

"Whenever we are in a position where the mayor of Boston and the official platform of City Hall is soliciting money from donors, corporations, and then deciding which nonprofits get it in our city, that just creates a very disruptive and dangerous dynamic," she said.

The $400,000 from the resiliency fund earmarked for outreach and testing in Boston's Latinx community will go to the Greater Boston Latino Network, East Boston Neighborhood Health Center and Whittier Street Health Center, according to Walsh, who said it made sense to reach out through partners already active in the community.

Also last week, Walsh announced an expansion of his Summer Youth Jobs program: an internship that pays young people for taking college-level courses at four local colleges as well as a guide on worker's rights put together by the office of Massachusetts' attorney general, Maura Healey.

"We want young people to come away with a lasting impact - whether that's coursework that unlocks new career paths, or the ability to protect themselves long-term from potential abuses in the workplace," Walsh said in a statement, which noted the funding came from the resiliency fund.