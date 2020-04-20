Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is scheduled to give an update on the coronavirus outbreak on Monday afternoon.

He is scheduled to speak at 1:30 p.m. from City Hall.

Mondoay would have been Boston Marathon Monday, but the race was postponed until Sept. 14 due to the coronavirus outbreak. Walsh has urged people not to run the marathon route or come to the start or finish lines on Monday, saying it could divert emergency resources away from the fight against COVID-19.

"If you try to run the marathon route Monday you are not a champion you are actually not helping us. You are putting people at risk," he said. "It’s not a great accomplishment. You’re not going to be celebrated for it. No one is gonna be clapping for you."

On Sunday, Boston deployed sound trucks to neighborhoods that have coronavirus rates higher than the rest of Boston, including Hyde Park, Mattapan, Dorchester, East Boston, Roxbury and Roslindale.

Mayor Walsh provides an update on COVID-19.

In addition to the sound trucks, the city is phone banking essential small businesses and will be providing posters in multiple languages that ask customers to cover their faces and practice distancing. Information will also be posted on street signs and other infrastructure.

The city has been delivering literature in multiple languages to essential businesses. Pamphlets were delivered to all homes in Boston the weekend of March 21 outlining details about the virus, a list of preventative measures to mitigate the spread, and a compilation of city resources, including food access sites.

Also over the weekend, a funeral and final procession were held for Officer Jose Fontanez, a decorated veteran of the Boston Police Department who died of complications from the novel coronavirus this week.

State and federal officials are keeping a close eye on Massachusetts amid the anticipated surge in coronavirus cases.

Walsh warned Friday that the coronavirus isn't just affecting older residents, as people under 40 make up the highest percentage of positive cases in the city.

"Every single person is at risk for getting ill or passing on the virus," he said, urging people to continue practicing social distancing.

"We're at a critical period of time and our numbers continue to surge, and they're not expected to peak until the end of the month," Walsh said. "Every single day counts to flatten the curve and conserve medical resources."

Massachusetts on Sunday reported 146 more deaths from the new coronavirus, bringing the state's death toll from the outbreak to 1,706. The total number of positive cases has reached 38,077, with 1,705 new cases announced by the state Department of Public Health.

There were 4,763 cases of COVID-19 in Boston as of Thursday, Walsh said, including 122 deaths.