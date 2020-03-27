Mayor Walsh to Speak on Coronavirus Outbreak in Boston

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is scheduled to provide an update on the coronavirus outbreak on Friday afternoon.

Walsh is expected to speak at 2 p.m. outside City Hall.

Multiple Boston firefighters, a city police officer and an EMT have all tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days. More than 100 employees of Boston area hospitals have also tested positive as the crisis continues to deepen.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said Monday a second city resident has died from the coronavirus.

At his most recent press conference on Wednesday, Walsh continued to stress the importance of obeying the state's stay-at-home advisory, saying it's the key to saving lives and slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

He said there are still no plans to lock down the city or order a shelter-in-place, though he said the consulting agency the city hired, which is led by retired Army Gen. Stanley McChrystal, is working to prepare the city for just that possibility.

"We're preparing for whatever it takes," Walsh said. "At this point we want to get as many people disciplined to shelter in place. People don't have to take the next step if people abide by the rules."

Officials say only 17% of the supply request for equipment from the national stockpile has been fulfilled.

"We are certainly not ruling anything out in the city of Boston," he added. "And one of the things the McChrystal group is doing is preparing us in the inevitability of shutting down the city."

Walsh said he'll make his decisions based on what the numbers look like. He said he is anticipating an increase and then hopefully they'll start to see the curve level out.

As of Wednesday, there were 133 coronavirus cases in Boston and two deaths had been reported.