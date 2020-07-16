Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is giving an update on the coronavirus in the city Thursday afternoon. He was also expected to discuss more grants distributed from the Boston Resiliency Fund.

Walsh announced that the city was taking new steps to reach the Latinx community, noting that, while it makes up 20% of Boston's population, 28% of the people who've been affected are Latinx.

Earlier Thursday, Walsh announced an expansion of his Summer Youth Jobs program: an internship that pays young people for taking college-level courses at four local colleges as well as a guide on worker's rights put together by the office of Massachusetts' attorney general, Maura Healey.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

"We want young people to come away with a lasting impact - whether that's coursework that unlocks new career paths, or the ability to protect themselves long-term from potential abuses in the workplace," Walsh said in a statement.

In the latest COVID-19 update, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announces a new food truck initiative, bags ban remains at grocery stores and more.

At his last news briefing on the virus, the mayor warned against a second coronavirus outbreak as many other places around the country contended with new flare-ups.

The U.S. "is in the worst place it's ever been in dealing with the pandemic," Walsh said at the Tuesday event.

Massachusetts has so far avoided a recurrence of its coronavirus surge -- most of its key metrics are down about 90% from mid-April -- but Walsh warned that vigilance is still needed to prevent it from happening again.

"Here in Boston and Massachusetts, we need to do everything we can to avoid going down that same path that many of these states and other cities in America are going down," the mayor said.

The city joined most of the rest of Massachusetts in Phase 3 of the state's reopening plan this week.

Gov. Charlie Baker echoed that message at his regular coronavirus news conference Wednesday.

"This is no time to let down our guard," he said.