Boston

Mayor Wu, Boston school superintendent to discuss busing issues: Watch live

They are scheduled to speak at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday

By Marc Fortier

NBCUniversal

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and School Superintendent Mary Skipper are scheduled to hold a press conference Tuesday morning to discuss transportation updates.

The media availability is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. at Ruth Batson Academy in Dorchester.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Last week, two Boston city councilors asked the state to intervene due to chronic issues with late school buses.

City Councilors Ed Flynn and Erin Murphy wrote a letter to the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education asking them to look into Boston Public Schools transportation and help develop a plan.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

The issues have been especially pronounced this school year, with two-thirds of the morning buses arriving late on the first day of school despite the use of a new GPS tracking app that was supposed to help parents and improve upon arrival times.

More Boston stories

Boston Business Journal 19 hours ago

Hasbro considering moving headquarters from Rhode Island to Boston

Boston 3 hours ago

Woman and baby shot in Dorchester; police searching for gunman

This article tagged under:

Boston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us