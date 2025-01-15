Mayor Wu calls in to Boston radio show, shares new photos of Baby Mira

Just two days after giving birth to her new daughter, Mayor Michelle Wu made a surprise call in to a Boston radio show on Wednesday to give her thoughts on a discussion about her decision not to take a formal maternity leave.

"We're all good, we're home. I'm sitting in the living room nursing little Mira as we speak, and I hear everyone is telling me what to do around here," the mayor said after calling in to GBH's "Boston Public Radio" program, hosted by Jim Braude and Margery Eagan.

"Mira's been a joy. She's a dream. She's eating a lot, sleeping a lot -- doing everything she's supposed to do."

Wu said she is "so grateful" for the incredible doctors and nurses at Brigham and Women's Hospital, where she gave birth.

"It went very well for us and we've been back home since yesterday," she said. "The boys are a little bit in shock but adjusting well."

"They woke up this morning and ran into the room and each wanted to hold her. This time is really special. It's really important that whatever anyone's individual decision is, there's a paid leave option for every single person. That should be normalized -- every option, every pathway. For me, I'm doing it my way and how I believe best serves the city, and honestly, it's a joy to do it this way."

Other than having to cancel a handful of scheduled events on Monday after going into labor, Wu said she's been able to continue doing the business of the city, with a lot of help from her staff.

"I've been in touch with the team this morning, editing press releases or looking at different things we're mapping out for the next couple weeks," she said. "The timing has been the same... I weigh in where I can and where I need to. We're keeping the business of the city going."

Wu also shared new photos of Baby Mira on her Instagram page Wednesday morning.

"Came home with Baby Mira yesterday with plenty of time for snuggles all around + treats from Sweet Teez & Sugar bakeries!" she said in the caption. "Best birthday ever."