Mayor Wu, Police Commissioner to Hold Media Availability

No details about the subject of the press conference have been released

By Marc Fortier

Mayor Michelle Wu and Police Commissioner Michael Cox are scheduled to host a media availability at Boston Police Headquarters on Monday afternoon.

The event is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

No details about the subject of the press conference have been released.

Cox was hired as Boston's police commissioner last summer, and promised to work to diversify the department, which critics have long complained doesn't look enough like the city it serves.

When she was a candidate for mayor, Wu outlined a proposal for police reform that suggested civilianizing traffic enforcement, replacing officers during routine stops with unarmed, trained civilian personnel.

