Mayor Wu set to announce her reelection at April 5 event

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is set to announce her reelection campaign at an event on April 5, she confirmed Wednesday.

Wu was asked at a media availability if she could confirm that she will announce her run on April 5, she said yes, and then added, "See you there!"

An online calendar event lists a campaign launch to reelect Wu on April 5, at 2 p.m. at the Cyclorama on Tremont Street in Boston. She also confirmed that date during an interview with WBUR on Tuesday.

Wu is already facing opposition from Josh Kraft, the son of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, along with Boston community activist Domingos DaRosa. And Thomas O'Brien, the CEO of real estate developer The HYM Investment Group, has also expressed interest in running.