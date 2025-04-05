Mayor Wu set to kick off her reelection campaign

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is set to announce her reelection campaign on Saturday.

Wu was asked at a media availability if she could confirm that she will announce her run on April 5, she said yes, and then added, "See you there!"

The campaign launch to reelect Wu is scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m. at the Cyclorama on Tremont Street in Boston.

Wu is already facing opposition from Josh Kraft, the son of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, along with Boston community activist Domingos DaRosa. There was speculation that Thomas O'Brien, the CEO of real estate developer The HYM Investment Group, would throw a hat in the ring but he ultimately decided not to pursue the office.