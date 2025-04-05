Boston

Mayor Wu set to kick off her reelection campaign

Two people have already announced they are running against her

By Thea DiGiammerino

BOSTON MA – November 16: Mayor Michelle Wu speaks about her one year in office on November 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is set to announce her reelection campaign on Saturday.

Wu was asked at a media availability if she could confirm that she will announce her run on April 5, she said yes, and then added, "See you there!"

The campaign launch to reelect Wu is scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m. at the Cyclorama on Tremont Street in Boston.

Wu is already facing opposition from Josh Kraft, the son of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, along with Boston community activist Domingos DaRosa. There was speculation that Thomas O'Brien, the CEO of real estate developer The HYM Investment Group, would throw a hat in the ring but he ultimately decided not to pursue the office.

