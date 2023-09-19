Franklin Park

Mayor Wu, soccer officials to discuss new women's team coming to Boston

A news conference has been scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday

By Oscar Margain

Marcio Silva | Istock | Getty Images

Boston sports teams are certainly not strangers to hanging up championship banners.

Now, another sports team is heading to New England to try and bring even more titles to the region.

A brand new women's professional soccer team is likely to call White Stadium in Franklin Park home, after the National Women's Soccer League awarded Boston the rights to establish its fifteenth team.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will be hosting representatives from the NWSL, as well as the team owners, for an official announcement on Tuesday afternoon.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The news comes after a couple of attempts to establish a long-term franchise; the last iteration of the Boston Breakers folded in 2018, and the area has since been without professional women's soccer.

The new owners, the Boston Unity Soccer Partners, is comprised of a group of women seeking to not only grow the sport in the region but also give White Stadium in Franklin Park a facelift, as they try to capitalize on the rise in popularity in women's soccer.

The team, which is not yet named, is set to start playing in the 2026 season.

Stay tuned for more information during the 2 p.m. announcement.

More Boston news

Logan International Airport 1 hour ago

Delta flight makes safe landing at Logan Airport after potential lightning strike

Brighton 10 hours ago

Bicyclist seriously injured in Brighton pedestrian crash

This article tagged under:

Franklin ParkBostonwomen's soccer
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us