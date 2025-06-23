Boston

Mayor Wu to announce new late night food truck program in Boston

The 10 food trucks are expected to be located near hospitals, universities, music venues and nightlife districts.

By Marc Fortier

(083110 Boston, MA) Shauna Galante from Boston picks up some fries and a sandwich from Bobby Duddy working the “Clover” food truck parked in Dewey Square near South Station, August 31, 2010, Boston, MA. (Staff photo by John Wilcox) (Photo by John Wilcox/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

Mayor Michelle Wu is expected to announce a new late night food truck program in Boston at a press conference Monday morning.

The press conference is set for 10 a.m. at City Hall Plaza.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Wu and Corean Reynolds, the city's director of nightlife economy, are expected to announce the new program and the 10 food truck operators who will be participating in it. The food trucks are expected to be located at public sites near hospitals, universities, music venues and nightlife districts, providing residents with more food options throughout the night.

The city established the Office of Nightlife Economy in the spring of 2023 "to enhance the vibrancy of Downtown and keep nightlife workers and patrons safe," according to the city's website. Other initiatives have included distributing drink covers to bars and nightclubs and establishing a nightlife training website and support committee.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

More Boston stories

Weather 1 hour ago

Boston set to bake in more simmering temperatures Monday. Here's where to cool down

Boston 11 hours ago

3 people shot in Dorchester; no arrests

This article tagged under:

Boston
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us