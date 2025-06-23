Mayor Michelle Wu is expected to announce a new late night food truck program in Boston at a press conference Monday morning.

The press conference is set for 10 a.m. at City Hall Plaza.

Wu and Corean Reynolds, the city's director of nightlife economy, are expected to announce the new program and the 10 food truck operators who will be participating in it. The food trucks are expected to be located at public sites near hospitals, universities, music venues and nightlife districts, providing residents with more food options throughout the night.

The city established the Office of Nightlife Economy in the spring of 2023 "to enhance the vibrancy of Downtown and keep nightlife workers and patrons safe," according to the city's website. Other initiatives have included distributing drink covers to bars and nightclubs and establishing a nightlife training website and support committee.