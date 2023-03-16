Mayor Wu to Announce New Steps Toward Boston's Green New Deal: WATCH LIVE

Mayor Michelle Wu is expected to make an announcement Thursday about new steps toward a Boston Green New Deal.

She is scheduled to speak at 10:30 a.m. from an apartment complex in Allston. She will be joined by Rev. Mariama White-Hammond, her chief of environment, energy and open space; Sheila Dillon, her chief of housing; Green New Deal Director Oliver Sellers-Garcia and other officials.

A news release announcing the event says she will "make an announcement regarding efforts to increase energy efficiency in buildings throughout Boston." The announcement will "expand upon Mayor Wu's commitment to a clean energy transition and help deliver a Green New Deal for Boston's communities," the statement adds.

While tackling the climate crisis is the overriding goal of Boston Mayor Michelle Wu's promised plan, her proposals are equally focused on doing it with equity and inclusion

No further details were released.

When she ran for mayor, Wu pledged to make climate change and associated issues around equity and inclusion her immediate and top priority.

Climate activists have previously cheered the progress Wu made early in her tenure, including divesting the city from the fossil fuel and tobacco industries.