Mayor Wu to discuss Boston's student move-in preparations

Mayor Michelle Wu is scheduled to hold a press conference Thursday to discuss Boston's student move-in preparations.

Representatives for several city agencies, including inspectional services, streets, fire, police and neighborhood services, are also expected to speak at the 12 p.m. event.

Sept. 1 -- which falls on Sunday this year -- is traditionally the move-in date for Boston university and college students.

The influx of moving trucks typically causes traffic headaches across the city.