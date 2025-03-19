Mayor Wu to give State of City Address: Watch live tonight

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is scheduled to give her third annual State of the City Address on Wednesday night.

The program begins at 7 p.m. at MGM Music Hall at Fenway, with Wu's remarks beginning around 7:30. You can watch a livestream of the event in the video player above.

It's been an eventful few months for Wu, who testified before Congress earlier this month during a hearing about sanctuary cities. She drew kudos from many Democrats for the way she stood up to Republican lawmakers.

But she is also facing multiple opponents in her expected bid for reelection to a second term as mayor. Joshua Kraft and community activist Domingos DaRosa have already made their candidacies official, and real estate developer Thomas O'Brien has also expressed an interest in running.