Mayor Wu to give State of City Address: Watch live tonight

The program begins at 7 p.m., with the mayor's remarks beginning around 7:30

By Marc Fortier

Boston, MA – September 15: Michelle Wu, City Councilor At-Large and Candidate for Mayor greets commuters at the Forest Hills T stop in Boston, MA on September 15, 2021. (Photo by Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
Getty Images

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is scheduled to give her third annual State of the City Address on Wednesday night.

The program begins at 7 p.m. at MGM Music Hall at Fenway, with Wu's remarks beginning around 7:30. You can watch a livestream of the event in the video player above.

It's been an eventful few months for Wu, who testified before Congress earlier this month during a hearing about sanctuary cities. She drew kudos from many Democrats for the way she stood up to Republican lawmakers.

But she is also facing multiple opponents in her expected bid for reelection to a second term as mayor. Joshua Kraft and community activist Domingos DaRosa have already made their candidacies official, and real estate developer Thomas O'Brien has also expressed an interest in running.

