Mayor Wu to Give Update on Mass. and Cass Tuesday

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is scheduled to give an update on the Mass. and Cass situation on Tuesday.

She is scheduled to hold a press availability at 12:15 p.m. following a visit to Long Island. She will be joined by Senior Advisor Dr. Monica Bharel, Boston Public Health Commission Executive Director Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Chief of Housing Sheila Dillon and other administration officials.

The city announced a deadline of Jan. 12 last month for people living in tents at the Boston homeless encampment known as Mass. and Cass to be cleared from the area permanently.

Boston city officials have been working to connect area residents with social services and new housing, calling the encampment near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard a health risk and dangerous for residents and neighbors.

Our team spent three weeks talking to people at the encampments

The January deadline will finish work begun in October, in which people in tents or shelters are given notice at least two days before their property must be removed as well as offers of drug treatment, shelter, transportation and property storage. City workers will stay in the area after Jan. 12 to ensure the encampments don't return, officials said.

"With these actions, our goal is to bring residents out of the cold and into supportive housing, to change the status quo in this area and citywide," Wu said last month, calling the situation at Mass. and Cass a "humanitarian crisis."

"This is about taking a bold transformational approach, not to put a Band-Aid over the situation, but to get at underlying causes," she added.

The city listed several areas where housing is or will soon be available, including on the Shattuck Hospital campus in Jamaica Plain, the EnVision Hotel in Longwood Medical Area and the Roundhouse Hotel in the Mass. and Cass area.

Wu has announced a goal of opening at least 200 low-threshold beds at city-run shelters, and last month's announcement said the city is pushing to lower barriers to get into beds.

The city's efforts to clear the camp have been met with skepticism and resistance, including a lawsuit from the ACLU of Massachusetts that aimed to protect "the legal rights and safety" of unhoused people being evicted. But last year, a state judge declined to issue a temporary restraining order.