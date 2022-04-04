Mayor Wu to Launch Next Phase of All Inclusive Boston Campaign

Mayor Michelle Wu is expected to announce the next phase in the All Inclusive Boston campaign promoting small businesses and tourism on Monday morning.

She is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m. from Boston City Hall.

She will be joined by Segun Idowu, chief of economic opportunity and inclusion; Colette Phillips, CEO of Colette Phillips Communications Inc.; Daren Bascome, CEO of Proverb Agency; Martha Sheridan, CEO of the Greater Boston Convention and Visitors Bureau; and Maggie Baxter, vice president of programming at NBC10 Boston, NECN, Telemundo Boston and NBC Sports Boston.

The $2.5 million tourism campaign launched last summer to help drive traffic to local businesses and revive the pandemic-plagued economy.

The second phase of the campaign, called Boston Accents, attempts to put a fresh spin on Boston's Achilles heel and often poorly imitated accent, looking to turn it into an asset by leveraging the city's history as the birthplace of America mixed with its culturally and linguistically diverse population.