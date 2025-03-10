Mayor Wu to make ‘major housing announcement' Monday. Watch live at 10

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu says she will make a "major housing announcement" Monday morning in Mattapan.
She is scheduled to speak at 10 a.m. at the Fairlawn Estates apartment complex.
Wu will join residents of the Fairlawn Estates, representatives from grassroots group City Life/Vida Urbana, the Related Beal real estate firm, Winn Management, community members and elected officials for the announcement.
"The announcement builds on Mayor Wu's work to make Boston a home for everyone and the administration's ongoing efforts to make Boston more affordable for all residents," Wu's office said in a statement.
No further details were released.