Mayor Wu to make ‘major housing announcement' Monday. Watch live at 10

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu says she will make a "major housing announcement" Monday morning in Mattapan.

She is scheduled to speak at 10 a.m. at the Fairlawn Estates apartment complex.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Wu will join residents of the Fairlawn Estates, representatives from grassroots group City Life/Vida Urbana, the Related Beal real estate firm, Winn Management, community members and elected officials for the announcement.

"The announcement builds on Mayor Wu's work to make Boston a home for everyone and the administration's ongoing efforts to make Boston more affordable for all residents," Wu's office said in a statement.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

No further details were released.