Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Boston

Mayor Wu to make ‘major' life sciences workforce announcement

She is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m.

By Marc Fortier

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is expected to make what her office describes as a "major" life sciences workforce announcement on Monday morning.

She is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m. at the opening of the BIO International Convention at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. She will be joined by Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development Lauren E. Jones, leaders from Vertex Pharmaceuticals, MassBio, The American City Coalition, the Massachusetts Biotechnology Education Foundation, Year Up and other community partners.

Wu will be announcing "a landmark city workforce initiative to train and employ Boston residents in careers in life sciences," according to a press release.

No further details were released.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More Boston stories

music 4 hours ago

How will AI change the music industry? Boston experts weigh in

Boston 11 hours ago

Boston police seek missing 14-year-old girl

This article tagged under:

Boston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Health Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us