Mayor Wu to make ‘major' life sciences workforce announcement

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is expected to make what her office describes as a "major" life sciences workforce announcement on Monday morning.

She is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m. at the opening of the BIO International Convention at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. She will be joined by Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development Lauren E. Jones, leaders from Vertex Pharmaceuticals, MassBio, The American City Coalition, the Massachusetts Biotechnology Education Foundation, Year Up and other community partners.

Wu will be announcing "a landmark city workforce initiative to train and employ Boston residents in careers in life sciences," according to a press release.

No further details were released.