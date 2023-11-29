Mayor Wu to outline how Boston is preparing for the winter

With winter around the corner, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will provide information Wednesday on what resources are available to residents during the cold months.
She will also discuss how the city is preparing for the winter season.
Wu will hold a press conference at 9:45 a.m. at the Boston Public Works yard. She will be joined by various leaders, including the chief of housing and chief of the Boston Transportation Department.
More Boston news
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.