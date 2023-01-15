Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Boston

Mayor Wu to Perform at Boston's Symphony Hall as Part of MLK Concert

The performance is at 4:30 p.m. on Monday

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is taking part in several events on Monday to mark Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in the city, including a special performance at Symphony Hall.

Wu will perform alongside the Boston Children's Chorus for their MLK Concert, marking her first performance as mayor on the Symphony Hall stage. The concert is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

Prior to that, she will give remarks at the 53rd Annual MLK Memorial Breakfast at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center at 8:30 a.m. Following that, she will speak at the City of Boston and Boston University's annual celebration of the lives and legacies of MLK Jr. and Coretta Scott King. That event is being held at noon at BU's Metcalf Hall.

Her public schedule will conclude with the Symphony Hall concert.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

embrace boston Jan 9

Unveiling Of ‘The Embrace' Memorial on NBC10 Boston

the embrace Jan 13

TODAY Speaks to Artist, King Family About New MLK Jr., Coretta Scott King Memorial

This article tagged under:

BostonMassachusettsMichelle Wu
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us