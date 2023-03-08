Mayor Wu to Speak Following Passage of Rent Control Proposal: WATCH LIVE AT 3 P.M.

Mayor Michelle Wu is scheduled to speak Wednesday afternoon after her rent control proposal won approval from the Boston City Council.

She will address the media at 3 p.m. from City Hall.

Wu's rent control proposal was approved by an 11-2 vote Wednesday. Councilors Frank Baker and Erin Murphy voted against the home rule petition.

"This is a monumental act for the city of Boston," Councilor Ricardo Arroyo said. "I commend the mayor for moving forward with the rent stabilization plan to address what has been and is an ongoing, long-standing issue of price gouging and rent gouging and displacement of residents of the city of Boston."

Baker argued that the policy would villainize property owners who he said have "created generational wealth for the middle class in Boston," calling rent control -- which landlord and real estate groups vocally oppose -- "a bad policy."

Wu's rent stabilization and "just cause" tenant eviction proposal before the council would limit annual rent hikes within city limits to 6% plus the change in the Consumer Price Index, with a cap of 10% in high-inflation years. It would also exempt live-in small landlords in two- to six-unit buildings, as well as new construction for 15 years, in a bid to avoid disincentivizing new development.

The Rent Stabilization Advisory Committee has been working out the details for 10 months. A committee member told NBC10 Boston that buildings opened in the last 15 years and small, owner-occupied properties like triple-deckers would be exempt from the 10% increase cap on rent.

Rent control was made illegal on a state level in 1994 when voters narrowly decided at the ballot box to prohibit limiting how much rent can grow for tenants year after year.

In 2023, Boston is expected to be one of the most expensive cities in the country in which to rent an apartment, according to online realtor Zumper, and the median price for a one-bedroom apartment as of February was $3,040.

Now that the city council has passed the measure, and once Wu signs it, the Legislature will have to approve the policy and send it along to Gov. Maura Healey.

Though Healey, unlike her predecessor, has not spoken out against rent control, she also has not made explicit if she will sign a measure allowing Boston to revive its own local policy despite the statewide ban, saying she generally supports local efforts to make their own decisions.

Legislative leaders have shown little interest in reviving rent control after the statewide ballot question banned the practice, and several councilors in Wednesday's hearing brought up the "Jim Brooks" bill, which the city passed to prevent "no-cause" housing evictions in 2017, but died at the State House.

The city council also voted Wednesday to approve Wu's proposed changes to the Boston Planning and Development Agency. That proposal will also require legislative approval.

State House News Service contributed to this report.