Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Boston

Mayor Wu to Unveil 2024 Budget Proposal

She is scheduled to present her budget and capital plan at the annual budget breakfast at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday

By Marc Fortier

Getty Images

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is slated to unveil her proposed budget for 2024 to the City Council on Wednesday morning.

Wu will present her budget proposal and capital plan at the annual budget breakfast. She will be joined by city councilors and members of her cabinet.

The event is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. at Boston City Hall. A livestream of the budget presentation will be carried in the video player above.

More Boston stories

COVID Q&A 17 hours ago

‘A Much Better Place': Top Boston Doctors Explain Mass. COVID Rates, Wastewater Data

Mel King Apr 11

‘It's Beautiful': Dignitaries and Many More Attend Mel King Wake

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Boston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us