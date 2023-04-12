Mayor Wu to Unveil 2024 Budget Proposal

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is slated to unveil her proposed budget for 2024 to the City Council on Wednesday morning.
Wu will present her budget proposal and capital plan at the annual budget breakfast. She will be joined by city councilors and members of her cabinet.
The event is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. at Boston City Hall. A livestream of the budget presentation will be carried in the video player above.
